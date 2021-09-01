UL Lafayette’s Wear Red kicks off on College Colors Day

In addition to displaying school spirit and pride, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns fans will have another reason to wear school colors on Friday, Sept. 3.

Dressing in vermilion and white on College Colors Day will make them part of a national trend. This year's theme is "That Feeling When."

Fashion, however, isn’t the main focus of the annual observance, when many colleges and universities urge their fans to wear school colors and gear. College Colors Day is in place to drum up excitement for the start of college football season.

For Louisiana, that will happen when the Ragin’ Cajuns travel to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 4. Fox will televise the game, which will start at 3:30 p.m. Louisiana’s first home game this season [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Cajun Field. The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to square off against the Nicholls State Colonels.

College Colors Day signals the start of more than just football; it kicks off the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s yearly Wear Red campaign, said Leslie Saloom, UL Lafayette’s associate director of Trademark Licensing.

“The campaign encourages students, faculty and staff members, alumni and fans to wear school colors and officially licensed Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns apparel as often as possible to show support for the University and connect with other fans,” Saloom explained.

Fans can share photos on social media using the hashtag #CollegeColorsDay. They can also visit CollegeColorsDay.com [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] to find social media graphics. The site also offers a chance to win a trip and tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

College Colors Day is sponsored by the Collegiate Licensing Co. CLC represents trademark licensing programs at about 200 colleges and universities, including UL Lafayette.

Learn more about the Wear Red [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] campaign and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] .

