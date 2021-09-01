PA Air National Guard to help with Afghan ally refuge efforts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced Wednesday that 43 Pa. Air National Guard members will be sent to support Afghan ally refuge efforts. Wolf says the airmen will be acting on federal orders through the end of September and will provide general base support like security, firefighting and ground transportation duties. These efforts will take place at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J.; Volk Field, Wis.; and at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.www.wearecentralpa.com
