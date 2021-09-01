Cancel
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars announce no player released because of vaccination status

The Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday issued a statement dismissing the notion that any player was released because of their vaccination status.

The statement came one day after Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said he and general manager Trent Baalke considered a player’s vaccination status during final roster cuts.

Meyer’s comments were not well received by the NFL Players Association, which has since launched an investigation into the matter.

The Jaguars said Wednesday that roster moves were made solely upon a player’s ability to help the team win.

“Availability is one of the many factors taken into account when making roster decisions. We have vaccinated and unvaccinated players on our roster, and no player was released because of their vaccination status,” the Jaguars said in a statement.

“Ultimately, decisions are based on a player’s ability to help the Jaguars win. We educate our players and respect personal decisions as it pertains to the vaccine. We want to keep our players, staff and families safe as we comply with protocols related to both health and safety and competition on game days.”

Meyer said the following on Tuesday in regard to the team’s decisions on player cuts:

“Everyone was considered. That was part of the (considerations such as) production, let’s start talking about this, and also is he vaccinated or not? Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.”

–Field Level Media

