Former Lowell police officer who was shot by Fayetteville police pleads not guilty

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A former Lowell police officer who was shot by Fayetteville police after a standoff in July pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges against him. Skylar Houston appeared over Zoom for an arraignment hearing. He was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver. A trial date was scheduled for Sept. 14, 2021.