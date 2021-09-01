China’s Factory Activity Contracts in August for First Time in 15 Months, Caixin PMI Shows
(Yicai Global) Sept. 1 -- A widely watched private survey showed a contraction in China’s manufacturing activity in August for the first time in 15 months. The Caixin purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing fell to 49.2 last month amid severe flooding and a renewed Covid-19 outbreaks, from 50.2 in July, according to data released today by financial media group Caixin. A mark above 50 indicates expansion.www.yicaiglobal.com
