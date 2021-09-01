Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China’s Factory Activity Contracts in August for First Time in 15 Months, Caixin PMI Shows

By Zhang Yushuo
yicaiglobal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Sept. 1 -- A widely watched private survey showed a contraction in China’s manufacturing activity in August for the first time in 15 months. The Caixin purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing fell to 49.2 last month amid severe flooding and a renewed Covid-19 outbreaks, from 50.2 in July, according to data released today by financial media group Caixin. A mark above 50 indicates expansion.

www.yicaiglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contraction#First Time#Pmi#Nbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
EconomyNBC New York

China's Central Bank Keeps the Brakes on Economic Stimulus

China will not embark on large-scale, flood-like stimulus, said Pan Gongsheng, a vice governor at the People's Bank of China and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. Nomura's chief China economist, Ting Lu, noted that the yield on China's 10-year government bond had ticked higher to 2.87% from...
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

China's foreign trade up 23.7 pct in first eight months

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's total imports and exports expanded 23.7 percent year on year to 24.78 trillion yuan (about 3.84 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of the year, official data showed Tuesday. The figure marked a 22.8-percent increase compared with the level registered during the...
Retailyicaiglobal.com

Yicai Chief Economists Confidence Index Drops for Fifth Straight Month

(Yicai Global) Sept. 7 -- Confidence in China’s economy fell for a fifth month in a row, according to chief economists polled by Yicai Global. The Yicai Chief Economists Confidence Index slid to 51.03 this month, but remained above the expansionary mark of 50 due to the positive expectations about China’s economy in the coming months, the survey Yicai Global’s sister publication Yicai released yesterday showed.
Economyinvesting.com

China's economy gets welcome boost from surprisingly strong Aug exports

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's exports unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in August thanks to solid global demand, helping take some of the pressure off the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates its way through headwinds from several fronts. The Asian giant staged an impressive recovery from a coronavirus-battered slump,...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

China’s Dali Gains by Trading Limit on Plan to Set Up Infrared Detectors JV

(Yicai Global) Sept. 7 -- Dali Technology’s stock price surged by the exchanged-imposed trading limit after the Chinese maker of infrared thermal imagers laid out a plan to set up a joint venture for infrared detectors. Shares of Dali Technology [SHE:002214] ended 10 percent higher today at CNY24.74 (USD3.83) each,...
EconomyBirmingham Star

China's foreign trade sustains growth momentum

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade sustained growth momentum in the first eight months of the year as external demand continued to pick up and the economy maintained stable development. In the first eight months of the year, the country's total imports and exports expanded 23.7 percent year...
EconomyFlorida Star

India’s Merchandise Exports Soared 45 Percent To $33.14 Billion In August

NEW DELHI — The preliminary data released by the Indian Commerce and Industry Ministry shows that India’s merchandise exports in August soared 45.17 percent to $33.14 billion compared to $22.83 billion in the same month last year. The data also showed that India’s merchandise imports in August were $47.01 billion, an increase of 51.4 percent over $31.03 billion in August 2020 and a rise […]
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India August service activity grows at fastest pace since pandemic began

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s dominant services industry returned to growth in August, expanding at its fastest pace since the pandemic began, as businesses reopened amid improved vaccination rates, a survey showed on Friday, although firms continued to cut jobs. Despite the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Kenya private sector activity improves for fourth month-PMI

NAIROBI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Kenya's private sector activity grew for the fourth month in a row and at a slightly faster pace in August, a survey found on Friday, thanks to increased demand and hiring. The Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.1 in August...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

South African business activity stabilised in August after unrest - PMI

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - South African private sector activity stabilised in August after a sharp downturn in July amid civil unrest and COVID-19 lockdown measures, despite widespread supply chain issues, a survey showed on Friday. IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.9 in August from an 11-month...
Economyrock947.com

UK economy lost more momentum in August, PMI survey shows

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic lost more momentum last month than originally estimated as staff shortages and supply chain issues weighed on companies in the country’s huge services sector, a survey showed on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

Opening-Up Boosts Chinese Futures Market’s Global Influence, Experts Say

(Yicai Global) Sept. 2 -- Increased opening-up has strengthened China’s futures market, boosting its global influence and giving it more pricing power in international trade, experts said at the 2021 China Zhengzhou International Futures Forum, which started yesterday. Orderly operation of the futures market can reduce costs in production, circulation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy