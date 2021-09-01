Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux City, IA

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $370,000

Sioux City Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeller requires that agent wear gloves and do not touch even switches or knobs with your hand!! Please adhere to her request Large spacious bright living areas enhance the home for Family who needs space or just great entertaining qualities for family and friends. Private neighborhood. Please check the Disclosures for the dozens of new updating that has been done for this house. Lovely Family rooms, gorgeous kitchen with appliances Eco-friendlt Wilson Art counter tops, Master Suite with fabulous closet and terrific Bathroom, addition on back of house expands the space into beautiful Family Room with wall of built ins. Downstairs are more bedrooms and Hot Tub Room, bath, storage, and more privacy. Lovely huge deck with Teflon Coated Deck. Shaded backyard to boot. A must to see..

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Sioux City, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Sioux City, IA
Business
Sioux City, IA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Ins#Bedroom Home#Family#Teflon Coated Deck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Powerful quake shakes southwest Mexico, one death reported

ACAPULCO, Mexico, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one man who was crushed by a falling post,and causing rock falls and damaging buildings, authorities said. The 7.0 magnitude quake, whichhit 11 miles northeast of...
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy