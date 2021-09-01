Legal analysts, abortion advocates decry 'diabolical' new Texas ban: 'It's an incredibly dark day'
An incredibly-restrictive abortion law went into effect in Texas on Wednesday, cemented by inaction from the U.S. Supreme Court, HuffPost reports. The law, S.B. 8., criminalizes and thus effectively bans abortions at six weeks, when most people don't yet realize they're pregnant. It also "deputizes citizens to enforce the ban," HuffPost writes, by financially incentivizing private citizens to "sue anyone 'aiding or abetting' abortion-seeking patients in Texas."theweek.com
