Legal analysts, abortion advocates decry 'diabolical' new Texas ban: 'It's an incredibly dark day'

When thinking about Texas’s nefarious scheme to deprive women of their constitutional right to seek an abortion, I am reminded of the tactics White segregationists used in the years following the Brown v. Board of Education decision. The 1954 ruling prohibited schools from segregating students, so some parents created all White “academies.” Some states threatened to close public schools for everyone. Blocked from keeping Black students in substandard schools, they sought other means to do the unconstitutional activity.