Texas State

Legal analysts, abortion advocates decry 'diabolical' new Texas ban: 'It's an incredibly dark day'

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
 6 days ago
An incredibly-restrictive abortion law went into effect in Texas on Wednesday, cemented by inaction from the U.S. Supreme Court, HuffPost reports. The law, S.B. 8., criminalizes and thus effectively bans abortions at six weeks, when most people don't yet realize they're pregnant. It also "deputizes citizens to enforce the ban," HuffPost writes, by financially incentivizing private citizens to "sue anyone 'aiding or abetting' abortion-seeking patients in Texas."

Congress & Courtsshepherdexpress.com

New Republican Supreme Court Unleashes Texas Vigilantes to Destroy Abortion Rights

With a new Trumped-up, rightwing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court eager to destroy a half century of legal protection for the constitutional rights of women to make their own health decisions about pregnancy, we knew they wanted to roll back history to an earlier age. But we never expected to suddenly find ourselves back in the mid-1800s with lawless vigilantes roaming the countryside punishing their fellow citizens.
Women's HealthWashington Post

One tactic to stop abortion bounty hunters from demolishing women’s constitutional rights

When thinking about Texas’s nefarious scheme to deprive women of their constitutional right to seek an abortion, I am reminded of the tactics White segregationists used in the years following the Brown v. Board of Education decision. The 1954 ruling prohibited schools from segregating students, so some parents created all White “academies.” Some states threatened to close public schools for everyone. Blocked from keeping Black students in substandard schools, they sought other means to do the unconstitutional activity.
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

DOJ vows to "protect" abortion seekers, providers in Texas

The Justice Department will “protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services” in Texas as it explores options to challenge the state's abortion ban, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Monday. Driving the news: The announcement comes after the Supreme Court allowed the law to...
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Texas Statefox7austin.com

Political, legal fallout over controversial Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas - The new "heartbeat" abortion law in Texas hasn’t even been in effect for a week, and already the political and legal fallout is being felt. As lawsuits play out in Texas, and advocates on both sides of the abortion issue closely watch the latest developments, nationally politicians are dueling over what the law could mean for the future of abortion rights.
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

The Satanic Temple begins legal maneuver to skirt Texas' new abortion ban

The Satanic Temple has joined the legal wrangling to block or overturn Texas' severe new abortion law. That law, which the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block this week, bans the medical procedure after six weeks, including in cases of rape and incest. The Salem, Massachusetts-based Temple filed a letter...

