A Massive Wild Horse Roundup In Colorado Is Happening

The wild west is about to get a little wilder as the feds are planning to roundup a bunch of wild horse here in Colorado...over 700 of them to be exact. According to the Denver Channel, more than 780 wild horses are about to be rounded up in a drought-stricken area of Colorado despite a last-minute appeal by Gov. Jared Polis to pause the operation to try and come up with a more humane way to do it while he also stated his concern over the horses fate.