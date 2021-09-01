Contracts, Grants and Those Intended to Be Served

It has come to our attention that a number of organizations have received contracts and grants to serve intended communities, often without verification of communities intended to be served. Some of this happens without ever providing notice that contracts or grants are available. For the benefit of both grantors and grantees, it should be stated as a reminder that public policy requires a notice of the availability of such funds and the right for those interested or affected parties to have an opportunity to apply for such funds. This is done by issuing a “RFP” (Request for Proposals) or a “RFQ” (Request for Quotes) on a proposed project. Due Process under Federal Statutes (Title 5 USC Sec 554 and 555) sets out this process.