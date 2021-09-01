Cancel
Baltimore County, MD

Hot property: Country living in northern Baltimore County with a saltwater pool

By Mary Carole McCauley, Baltimore Sun
Address/location : 2634 Stockton Road, Phoenix

List price : $1,025,000

Year built : 2000

Last sold/price: For $127,500 on March 17, 2000

Real estate agent : Lisa Alatis-Hapney of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Property size : Six bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms, a swimming pool and a two-car garage

Unique features : Though it’s just a short drive from the urban amenities of Towson and Hunt Valley, this modern red brick Colonial feels as though it’s in the middle of the country. The house is set among rolling hay fields with barely another building in sight. The salt water pool, gas grill and covered pergola provide ample room for lounging and dining al fresco while providing views of the setting sun. Inside, there’s room for a large family to spread out between six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The kitchen has built-in appliances, a breakfast bar that seats four and space for a separate dining table. The master bathroom has a shower and separate soaking tub. Decorative flourishes include a brick fireplace and indoor pillars that complement such contemporary conveniences as a wet bar, walk-in closets and whole-house generator.

