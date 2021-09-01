Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

I On Politics

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 6 days ago

HEALTH DEPT. DATA ON VAX EFFECTIVENESS: On August 25 the Health Department released new data on vaccine effectiveness and breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths (www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-main.page). Between January 17 and August 7, 2021, 96.1% of COVID-19 cases, 96.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 97.3% of COVID-19 deaths in New York City were in people who were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. Additionally, for the same time period, 0.33% of fully vaccinated New Yorkers have ever been diagnosed with COVID-19, 0.02% have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and 0.003% have died due to complications with COVID-19.

www.qgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Politics#Us Citizens#Partisan Politics#The Health Department#New Yorkers#Hochul S#The Department Of Health#Legislature#Schools Program#Boces#Rite Aid#Nys Rental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy