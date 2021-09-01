I On Politics

HEALTH DEPT. DATA ON VAX EFFECTIVENESS: On August 25 the Health Department released new data on vaccine effectiveness and breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths (www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-main.page). Between January 17 and August 7, 2021, 96.1% of COVID-19 cases, 96.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 97.3% of COVID-19 deaths in New York City were in people who were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. Additionally, for the same time period, 0.33% of fully vaccinated New Yorkers have ever been diagnosed with COVID-19, 0.02% have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and 0.003% have died due to complications with COVID-19.