Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Culberson Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Baby

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 6 days ago
While always controversial, Vicki Gunvalson will forever be the OG of the Real Housewives of Orange County . Even though she ended her run with Bravo on a screaming note, never say never about her making a comeback (or as Heather Dubrow is teasing, a pop-up ) in the future. Amidst her busy schedule of selling insurance and hoping to become the First Lady of the State of California, she always finds time to talk about her former TV gig. Especially when it comes to dissing her one-time amiga Shannon Beador.

And since Vicki is the OG of RHOC , her kids are the OG HouseKids of Bravo. Particularly Briana Culberson . We watched Briana grow up on Bravo. From her elopement to Ryan Culberson , many moves, and journey to motherhood, she’s always been there. She’ll defend her mom when necessary, but both she and Michael Wolfsmith have no issues keeping it real when she’s wrong. To Vicki’s dismay, of course.

And Briana is now a mom of three of her own. Well, according to her hubby Ryan , it’s soon to be a mom of four. Ryan announced via Instagram that the couple is expecting their “grand finale” in March. He used a graphic of safety pins, similar to how they announced their third baby Hank to the world. People reports that the news comes just nine months after welcoming baby Hank, so they waste no time in popping them out. Nana Vicki has to be jumping over the moon in excitement for another baby to spoil.

Briana’s oldest boy is Troy , who is nine years old. She also has 7-year-old Owen . And somehow, she and Ryan are already prepping to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary later this year. Feel old yet? I do. It feels like just yesterday she dropped the elopement bomb on Vicki in a crowded restaurant so she had to contain her freakout. Oh, the memories.

Congrats to Briana , Ryan, and, of course, Vicki on the newest little addition. Now Vicki has another person she could try to pass off Coto Insurance to in the future so her insurance legacy never dies.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BRIANA HAVING A FOURTH BABY? DO YOU THINK IT’LL BE ANOTHER BOY OR BABY A GIRL?

