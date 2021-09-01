Cancel
Mount Sinai Queens Earns Advanced Stroke Care Certification

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 6 days ago

Mount Sinai Queens has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Associations’ Heart-Check mark for Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification. The hospital achieved this recognition by meeting rigorous standards for performing endovascular thrombectomy and demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. This distinction highlights the highest level of quality provided in the care of patients with stroke-related diagnoses.

