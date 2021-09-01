Cancel
Cain homers, Woodruff pitches Brewers past Giants 6-2

By Associated Press
Lorenzo Cain homered and added an RBI single, and the Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight over the Giants, thumping Johnny Cueto and San Francisco 6-2 in a matchup of division leaders Tuesday.

All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time since late June.

Christian Yelich singled twice and scored two runs, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. The 2018 MVP is batting .385 (15 for 39) during the streak.

Brandon Belt hit his 20th home run for San Francisco. Wilmer Flores also connected. The Giants struck out 15 times and have lost four of five.

