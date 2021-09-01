Cancel
Richmond, VA

Expect sunshine and low humidity Today

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny and breezy at times, with low humidity and highs only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows will dip into the 50s by tomorrow morning, with sunshine and comfortable conditions all day.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, but a very low chance of rain will return to the area on Sunday. Heat and humidity will gradually return early next week, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90s degrees Monday through Wednesday.

Hurricane Larry is expected to become a major hurricane (category 3) but should remain over water for at least the next 5 days.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

