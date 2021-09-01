Cancel
Celebrations

Happy Rosh Hashana—A Fresh Start

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 6 days ago

Rosh Hashana this year coincides with Labor Day, September 6, though it is a different date in the Jewish Calendar. Rosh Hashana is observed in the seventh month of Tishrei, when God created people. The words “Rosh Hashana” don’t actually translate literally as “New Year,” but as “Head of the Year.” The beginning of the Jewish Calendar is Nisan (March-April, when nature starts reawakening). So why is Tishrei considered the time of the new year? Head of the Year can be interpreted as leading in the new year, and setting the tone using one’s head. It is a celebration of when God created Man, His “crowning” achievement – a thinking being in God’s image with a will of his own.

