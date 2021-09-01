Happy Rosh Hashana—A Fresh Start

Each of us can choose to do one more good deed, one more act of kindness, to help tip the balance of the world toward life. In just a few days, on Rosh Hashanah, the sound of the shofar blasts will be heard. It’s a time for the High Holidays – a time we gather with our families, neighbors, and friends, and concentrate on prayer and introspection. A time to give thanks for the ways in which we have been blessed, and strive to improve our relationships by asking forgiveness and making amends. These are the Days of Awe to acknowledge the Almighty as the creator and ruler of the universe; renew and strengthen our commitment to a spiritual way of life, and pray for healthy and peaceful new year.