Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

7 kids, 5 adults hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in New Orleans: officials

By Nelson Oliveira, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

Seven adults and five children were hospitalized Wednesday after being poisoned with carbon monoxide from a generator in New Orleans, authorities said.

The 12 patients appeared to be using a portable generator that was possibly inside their home in the city’s Gert Town neighborhood, said the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services agency.

Residents were urged to operate their generators outdoors to keep exhaust fumes outside of buildings. The city and its surrounding areas have seen a surge of generator use this week after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to more than a million homes in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Wednesday’s incident comes a day after nine residents in St. Tammany Parish, just north of New Orleans, were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, fire authorities said.

Also in St. Tammany, one person was burned while refueling a generator and a home caught fire while another resident was doing the exact same thing, according to officials.

Authorities urged residents to turn off generators and wait until the devices cool down before refueling them. They also reminded residents that generators should only be used outdoors and away from all windows, doors and vent openings.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 980,000 homes in Louisiana and about 33,000 in Mississippi remained without power. The outages, paired with ongoing flooding and widespread destruction, have led to food shortages and long lines at gas stations across the region.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide Poisoning#St Tammany Parish#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Queens, NYPosted by
Daily News

Biden surveys Ida devastation in Queens and New Jersey, pushes infrastructure fixes

President Biden traveled to New York City and part of New Jersey on Tuesday to survey the devastation wrought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida — and push his pricey infrastructure plans. After visiting storm-ravaged Louisiana last week, the president jetted into John F. Kennedy International Airport to see firsthand the damage from torrential flooding in Queens, which was the hardest-hit ...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

No shoes, no water, no weapons: How 9/11 changed air travel

Boarding a commercial airplane before Sept. 11, 2001 was a hassle-free exercise. Travelers could go through the privately-run security checkpoints wearing shoes, belts and hats. You could bring as much liquid as you could fit in your carry-on bags. In most airports, family members or friends who wanted to accompany you at could go all the way to the gate without a problem. That quick and ...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Biden delivers climate plea after touring Ida damage in Queens: ‘This is Code Red’

President Biden on Tuesday visited a New York City still licking its wounds from Hurricane Ida’s wrath, speaking with locals in hard-hit sections of Queens before issuing an urgent plea for action to combat climate change. “This is Code Red,” the president, clad in his Ray-Ban Aviators, said as he was joined by local politicians near a low-lying residential section of East Elmhurst, where he ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy