7 kids, 5 adults hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in New Orleans: officials

Seven adults and five children were hospitalized Wednesday after being poisoned with carbon monoxide from a generator in New Orleans, authorities said.

The 12 patients appeared to be using a portable generator that was possibly inside their home in the city’s Gert Town neighborhood, said the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services agency.

Residents were urged to operate their generators outdoors to keep exhaust fumes outside of buildings. The city and its surrounding areas have seen a surge of generator use this week after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to more than a million homes in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Wednesday’s incident comes a day after nine residents in St. Tammany Parish, just north of New Orleans, were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, fire authorities said.

Also in St. Tammany, one person was burned while refueling a generator and a home caught fire while another resident was doing the exact same thing, according to officials.

Authorities urged residents to turn off generators and wait until the devices cool down before refueling them. They also reminded residents that generators should only be used outdoors and away from all windows, doors and vent openings.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 980,000 homes in Louisiana and about 33,000 in Mississippi remained without power. The outages, paired with ongoing flooding and widespread destruction, have led to food shortages and long lines at gas stations across the region.