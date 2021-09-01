Cancel
Trans March on Broadway set amid producer Cameron Mackintosh’s comments on casting trans talent

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

A march to protest transgender inequality on the stage is set for Sept. 6.

Trans March on Broadway, which is being organized by actress and activist Sis, follows transgender trailblazer Alexandra Billings’ response to controversial comments made by British theatrical producer Cameron Mackintosh, which were slammed as transphobic by many in the community.

Mackintosh — the West End powerhouse behind shows such as “Les Misérables,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Cats,” and “Hamilton” — said in a recent interview with The Telegraph that making existing characters transgender would become “gimmick casting. It’s trying to force something that isn’t natural.”

His comments received widespread backlash on social media, including a lengthy post by Billings.

The actress, one of the stars of the Emmy-winning drama “Transparent,” made history in January 2020 as the first openly trans actress to play the role of Madame Morrible in “Wicked” on Broadway.

In an open letter addressed to Mackintosh, and posted on Instagram, she wrote, “I am an actor, Mr Mackintosh, not a gimmick.”

Her post received immediate praise and support by fellow screen-and-stage stars such as Billy Eichner, Michelle Visage and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, as the hashtag #NotAGimmick began trending on Twitter.

On Saturday, Sis announced a protest event — the Trans March on Broadway — which is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6, at 12 p.m.

The location will be announced that morning.

“After the recent discriminatory statements of Cameron Mackintosh in regards to trans folk in musical theater it makes me wonder when are we going to have an actual conversation led by us. So join me next Monday,” she wrote.

On Monday, Mackintosh posted a statement on Twitter saying that his answer had been misinterpreted, saying that he was responding to a question about “making the character of Mary Poppins (not the actor playing the role) a transgender woman.”

“Unfortunately, my answer has been misinterpreted to suggest that I am opposed to casting a transgender performer to play the role,” he wrote.

“This is absolutely not true. I meant only that I would not as a producer disregard the author P.L. Travers’ original intention for the character,” Mackintosh added.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

