Indigo Girls concert at Meijer Gardens postponed because of COVID-19

The Indigo Girls concert at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2 has been rescheduled because of COVID-19.

It will now take place Monday, Sept. 13, according to a news release Wednesday.

“Despite our every effort to follow strict CDC protocol, a fully-vaccinated individual on the Indigo Girls touring team has tested positive for COVID-19,” the band said in a statement. “We were really hoping to be able to play for you on Thursday, but out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most importantly our fans, Indigo Girls’ Thursday, Sept. 2 performance in Grand Rapids, MI at Meijer Gardens has been postponed to Monday, Sept. 13.”

Tickets purchased for the Sept. 2 concert will be honored on Sept. 13.

Those who cannot make the new date can request a refund through Etix until Sept. 8.

As refund requests are processed, tickets will be made available to the public for purchase.

Requested refunds will be issued for the face value of the ticket purchased and can take four to six weeks to process.