Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Georgia Bulldog OL Trey Hill dominates in NFL preseason

By James Morgan
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ra5Q_0bjSMExh00
(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Georgia Bulldogs NFL rookie Trey Hill has looked impressive thus far in the NFL preseason. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Georgia center Trey Hill in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft with the 190th pick.

Trey Hill was the only returning starter on the talented Georgia Bulldogs offensive line in 2020. Hill took over at center after former Arizona Cardinal Lamont Gaillard was drafted in 2019. He started 22 games in his Georgia career.

Hill earned AP All-SEC second-team honors in 2019 and was named preseason All-SEC in 2020. Hill started eight games in 2020 before undergoing minor knee surgeries in both knees ahead of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. These surgeries contributed to Hill’s slide in the NFL draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpcxI_0bjSMExh00
Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hill (63) faced off against top-level college football competition in the SEC. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer)

Don’t be fooled. Trey Hill is seriously talented and brings a physicality to the center position that few can match. If healthy, then the Bengals landed a steal in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Bengals recently traded center and guard Billy Price to the New York Giants. Perhaps they are showing confidence if Trey Hill.

Hill’s preseason performances gives the Bengals a lot to look forward to:

Trey Hill dominated against the Washington Football Team in the preseason. Washington has one of the better defensive lines in all of football. Hill was playing against back ups, but he looked sharp in pass protection and when run blocking.

List

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MLL0_0bjSMExh00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
66K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Nfl Draft#American Football#Georgia Bulldog Ol#The Cincinnati Bengals#Arizona Cardinal#Ap#Sec#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
Dolphin Nation

Former NFL scout says it wouldn’t surprise him if Jaylen Waddle became ‘close to as good’ as Tyreek Hill

A former NFL scout believes that Miami Dolphins youngster Jaylen Waddle has the potential to become “close to as good” as Tyreek Hill. “You have a nice variety of guys: DeVante Parker is a traditional guy, and the two speedsters with [Will] Fuller and Waddle,” former NFL scout Matt Williamson told the Miami Herald. “It would not surprise me if Waddle is as close to as good as Tyreek Hill. Comparing anyone to Hill isn’t fair, but he’s about as close as I’ve seen and could very well be in that stratosphere. He has that kind of explosiveness, and he’s an outstanding returner. I liked him a lot more than his teammate DeVonta Smith.”
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Failure of Auburn coach Bryan Harsin goes far beyond football field

It’s going to take something different at Auburn, and someone out of the ordinary, to challenge Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for supremacy of the SEC. Say this for new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. He’s certainly not like the others. No previous ties to Auburn. Check. A maverick who does things his way. Double check. Gold star. Bold underscore.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy