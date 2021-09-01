Dollar General opens new store in Clinton

A new Dollar General has opened north of Clinton, located at 3520 N. US 421 Hwy., Clinton. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Dollar General has opened a new store in the Clinton area, the fourth in the Clinton area.

The new business is located at 3520 N. US 421 Hwy., Clinton.

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Clinton community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store, according to a release from the company. The Dollar General is the fourth in the Clinton area. There are also locations in Newton Grove, Roseboro and Salemburg, as well as another under construction off N.C. 24 in Turkey.

DG officials said, in the announcement, that they are proud to provide area residents with an “affordable and convenient store location” to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. The new Clinton location also “includes the company’s new home décor and expanded party preparation selection.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Clinton store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

To commemorate the opening of DG’s new Clinton location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade, company officials said. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.

“Furthermore, DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation,” the company announcement stated. “The addition of the Clinton store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.”

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $197 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

Dollar General operates more than 17,400 stores in 46 states as of April 30, 2021.