Rogue Spirit Early Access — Is it worth it?
There aren’t enough good third person action rogue-lites. Thankfully, we’ve now got Rogue Spirit, which enters Early Access today. The game is currently set to stay in Early Access for seven months, although that’s subject to change, and the developers say that the launch build is roughly 50-60% of the way there. Playable characters are set to double, there will be four more levels for a total of 10, plus a third of the skills have yet to be added. But the question still stands: is Rogue Spirit already worth it in Early Access?www.pcinvasion.com
