Rogue Spirit Early Access — Is it worth it?

The Ascent, a cyberpunk styled twin stick shooter with a humorously sardonic story and fairly detailed RPG mechanics. This game released by Neon Giant on the 29th of July for PC and Xbox is a game which jumps out to me as a game I am going to love and yet, I don’t. I want to, I really do, I am so ready to have my gamer thirst quenched by a big old gulp of Ascent Juice but it’s just not as crisp and satisfying as the amazing packaging led me to believe. My fellow colleague Ryan scored the game a 6 out of 10, let’s see if i agree with him or not.