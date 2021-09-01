Cancel
Queens, NY

‘Dirty Allis’

Western Queens Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Carolyn Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, held a press conference on August 26, in front of the “Big Allis” fossil fuel peaker plants to unveil environmental justice proposals to curb deadly pollution in frontline communities, such as “Asthma Alley” in Western Queens, and direct federal resources to these neighborhoods. Later in the day, Maloney was joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, members of the PEAK Coalition, community leaders, and impacted residents at the Variety Boys and Girls Club to brainstorm a path forward for environmental justice in Western Queens.

www.qgazette.com

