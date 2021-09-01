Cancel
Food & Drinks

Gold ‘N Honey Loukoumades

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are Loukoumades? How do you pronounce that? Where can I get some? I have all the answers for you and some advice for finding these unique, sweet treats and more!. Loukoumades, pronounced (loo-koo-MAHthez), are bite-sized sweet honey balls, a type of Greek donut if you will. They’re fluffy and light inside, fried to a golden crispness, and traditionally drizzled with honey, cinnamon, and chopped walnuts. Gold ‘N Honey, on Ditmars Blvd. near Crescent Street, opened about five months ago by childhood friends, and native Astorians, Costa and Strato. They tweaked their family recipes for this traditional Greek pastry and put an American twist on it by offering so many different varieties of toppings and fillings to compliment the classic. Oh and there’s outrageously good coffee drinks and frosty, creamy milkshakes at Gold ‘N Honey too to accompany your loukoumades.

