Scotland County, NC

Maley recognized

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJM2q_0bjSLgRi00
Courtesy photo Scotland County Parks and Recreation Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley was given safety recognition for all the work he does to keep Scotland County playgrounds and parks safe for the community. Maley is in the middle with Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham on the left and Chief Inspector Thomas Milligan on the right.

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation’s Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley was recognized for all he does to keep Scotland County parks safe for the community.

Maley was nominated for safety recognition by Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham, who serves on the Scotland County Safety Team.

“I’m part of the Safety Team we have for the county and, recently, our coordinator Lori Parks decided she wanted to do something to recognize those in the county who are exceeding at following safety protocols,” Graham said. “Department heads are able to nominate people … so I nominated Jeff because of the great job he’s done with helping keep our parks safe for our community.”

Graham added Maley is diligent in reporting any safety issues and if possible will correct the issues himself to make sure the parks are safe.

“For the past three years we’ve been working on an initiative to improve our parks and improve our playground,” Graham said. “Jeff has been a huge asset in our department with moving forward with these projects and I felt he needed to be recognized for the good job he is doing.”

Maley explained that while he is honored for the nomination, Graham might have attempted to scare him before he knew what was happening.

“Director Graham actually tried a scare tactic, in which he informed me of a meeting we had at 2 p.m. that he could not disclose any details about,” Maley said. “I knew I wasn’t in trouble but was definitely surprised that I was receiving a reward … I consider it a great honor to be nominated by my Department Head, Mr. Bryan Graham, and therefore recognized as a safety-aware employee. I thank God for the opportunity to serve our great citizens of Scotland County.”

Maley added the department strives to make the playgrounds and parks in the community as safe as possible through various different ways.

“We have implemented monthly high-frequency inspections and yearly, more in-depth, low-frequency inspections on all our county playgrounds,” Maley said. “With that being said, we do encourage patrons to give us a call if they see anything that could cause personal injury, on or in, a playground area.”

