On Saturday, August 28, Republican candidate for New York City Council District 22 Felicia Kalan and local members of the community donated school supplies for the Back-To-School Giveaway at Astoria Houses to help fill backpacks donated by the officers at Police Service Area 9. “Events like these are how we bridge the divide between the NYPD and the communities they serve,” Kalan said, and added, “Building a safe environment is contingent on supporting the NYPD and positively building community relations with our public safety officers, and working together to make improvements to ensure an equitable criminal justice system without any ethnic, racial or socioeconomic bias.”