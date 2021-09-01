Cancel
College Sports

Purdue Football 2021: Position Previews – Linebackers

By Corey Ross
Indiana Sports Coverage
Indiana Sports Coverage
 6 days ago
Incoming co-DC and play caller Brad Lambert takes over this fall after a two year stint as DC at Marshall and seven year run as the Head Coach of Charlotte. Last year Lambert’s Thundering Herd defense was #1 in scoring defense as well as #2 in yards allowed per game in the entire country. Lambert will look to bring that stout defense to West Lafayette and will be in charge of a linebacking unit with some solid experience this fall, Unfortunately the linebacking room already has one season ending injury casualty in Semisi Fakasiieiki who was slated to start at middle linebacker this year but his brothers are ready to answer the call. Let’s take a look:

Indiana Sports Coverage brings you up-to-date information, news, and analysis about your favorite Indiana sports teams. We have you covered if you're a fan of the Pacers, Colts, or a college sports fan in Indiana.

