There must be few opinions more widely held, when it comes to the art of time management, than that procrastination is always and exclusively a bad thing. Naturally, history’s annoyingly over-productive types—the Benjamin Franklins of the world—have always disdained the tendency to procrastinate . But then so have most procrastinators themselves. The inner struggle to eradicate the trait has driven many a celebrated genius to desperate measures, as when Victor Hugo had his clothes locked away, so that he couldn’t wander the streets of Paris, and instead was obliged to keep writing The Hunchback of Notre Dame in a state of near-nudity.