Queens, NY

Enjoy The Labor Day Weekend!

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 6 days ago

Monday, September 6 is Labor Day – a nice long weekend for the many hard workers out there! And we salute the many workers who do not have the day off. They are the ones the rest of us cannot do without, even for one day. Firefighters, police officers, food workers, delivery personnel of every sort, medical and emergency personnel, drivers and mass transit workers do so much and make great sacrifices always, and we appreciate them greatly.

