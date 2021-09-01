Cancel
Car fire caused major delays on I-75 NB past 17th Street

11Alive
11Alive
 6 days ago

An early morning car fire caused major delays on Interstate 75 northbound just past 17th Street following a wreck, video shows.

Four right lanes were blocked as crews work to clear the wreck that's causing delays back to North Avenue. Footage shows the car undergo two explosions before fire crews arrived on the scene.

No word on any injuries at this time.

Traffic Tracker Crash Clark told morning commuters who travel from downtown into Midtown to use Northside Drive, West Peachtree Street or Peachtree Street to avoid this major incident. Crash also says drivers should avoid the interstates in Midtown at this time.

Refresh often for updates.

Watch the car on fire here:

