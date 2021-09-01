Cancel
Flood Warning issued for Juneau by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Juneau The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County. For the Yellow River...including Necedah...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Yellow River at Necedah. * Until late Friday morning. * At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.7 feet next Wednesday morning.

alerts.weather.gov

