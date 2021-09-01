Cancel
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visit Queen Elizabeth: Report

By Alexandra Hurtado
The Cambridge kids reportedly paid their Gan-Gan Queen Elizabeth a visit in Scotland. HOLA! USA ’s sister brand HELLO! understands that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children— Prince George , eight, Princess Charlotte , six, and Prince Louis , three—spent time with Her Majesty at Balmoral during the monarch’s summer holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzSjS_0bjSIvKk00 Matt Porteous
The Cambridges reportedly visited Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral during her summer break

Following Prince Philip’s death in April, pictures of the Cambridge kids with their great-grandparents taken at Balmoral were released . Prince William has said that “Scotland is incredibly important to” him and will “always have a special place” in his heart . The dad of three noted in his speech at the Opening Ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland back in May that the country is the source of some of his “happiest memories” as well as his “saddest.”

“I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died,” the Duke said in his remarks. “And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep. And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland – twenty years ago this year – that I first met Catherine.”

William added, “Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart. George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too.”

Balmoral isn’t the only getaway Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have enjoyed ahead of the start of the new school year. HELLO! revealed last month that the Cambridges traveled to the Isles of Scilly just off the coast of Cornwall like they did last summer .

