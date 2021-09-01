Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Reed Birney Joins Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCdEP_0bjSIcoB00

Reed Birney , the stage and screen veteran best known for his Tony-winning turn in “ The Humans ,” has joined the packed cast of Mark Mylod’s “ The Menu .” The Searchlight Pictures dark comedy has already lined up an impressive ensemble of heavyweight talent, including the previously announced Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. The rest of the cast includes such award winners and film favorites as Hong Chau, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer, and Judith Light.

“The Menu” follows a young couple on a trip to a remote island, where they have traveled to eat at an exclusive restaurant. There, the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

Mylod, who has helmed episodes of “Succession” and “Entourage,” directs from a script by  Will Tracy and Seth Reiss. Adam McKay and Betsy Koch are producing the picture. Overseeing for Searchlight are film production heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas, and director of film development Zahra Phillips.

Birney is garnering awards buzz for his work in Fran Kranz’ critically acclaimed “Mass,” a drama that premiered to raves at Sundance and in which he co-stars in with Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton and Jason Isaacs. Bleecker Street will release the film on Oct. 8, marking Birney’s most significant on-screen role to date.

Birney has been a mainstay of New York City stages. His Broadway credits include a revival of William Inge’s “Picnic” and “Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein for which he was nominated for a Tony. Off-Broadway, Birney’s originated roles in two Annie Baker plays — “Circle Mirror Transformation” and her adaptation of “Uncle Vanya.” He created the role of Ian in the New York premiere of Sarah Kane’s “Blasted.”

On television, Birney has appeared in “House of Cards,” “The Blacklist,” “Home Before Dark,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” His film work includes “The Lost Girls,” “The Hunt” and “The Forty Year Old Version.”

Birney is represented by  Paradigm and Suskin Management.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

30K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hong Chau
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Reed Birney
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Fran Kranz
Person
Ann Dowd
Person
Harvey Fierstein
Person
Janet Mcteer
Person
Martha Plimpton
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Judith Light
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Nicholas Hoult
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesVariety

‘Bergman Island’ Best Awards Chances Are Mia Hansen-Løve’s Script and Mia Wasikowska’s Fearless Performance

You may need a PhD in Ingmar Bergman to understand every nuance of French writer and director Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island.” Still, the writer’s branch of the Academy may have enough of the qualifications to embrace its charming story. Even with delectable performances from its cast ensemble, most notably Mia Wasikowska in her finest acting effort yet, the small independent film will undoubtedly face significant challenges during awards season. Distributor IFC Films will have to be very specific with voting groups to entice members to give the film its fair shake. Will they be successful in that quest? That remains to be determined.
CelebritiesVariety

11 Actors Who Have Played Princess Diana On Screen

Interest in the royals has never been higher but in death, as in life, it’s Diana, Princess of Wales, who continues to nab the headlines. The princess, who would have turned 60 in July, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 alongside her then beau Dodi Fayed. She was only 36.
MoviesVariety

Photos From the 2021 Venice Film Festival

From Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” to the much-anticipated premiere of “Dune,” the 78th Venice International Film Festival boasts buzzy movies and a head-turning procession of stars. See photos from the red-carpet return of one of the world’s most celebrated film festivals.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Anya Taylor-Joy doesn't have time for hangovers anymore

Anya Taylor-Joy has cut down on her partying because she no longer wants to deal with hangovers. 'The Queen's Gambit' star says she doesn't "have time to be a 25-year-old with a hangover" due to her busy work schedule, and she has now learned when the right time is to end an evening with her friends.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Anya Taylor-Joy Still Set To Star In Nosferatu Remake

One of the most iconic vampire movies in the history of cinema initially began life as a ripoff that found itself subjected to a legal claim, but F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu is still held up as an undisputed classic of both film as an artform and the horror genre a full 99 years after it was first released.
Moviesrock947.com

Anya Taylor-Joy travels back in time in thriller ‘Last Night in Soho’

VENICE (Reuters) – British film-maker Edgar Wright said he drew inspiration from the likes of Alfred Hitchcock and Italian horror director Dario Argento to depict the dark side of London in his psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho”. The film, premiering out of competition at the Venice Film Festival on...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mad Max's George Miller Reveals Why He Cast Anya Taylor-Joy For The Furiosa Movie

2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road may have seen Tom Hardy succeeding Mel Gibson in the title role, but it was Charlize Theron’s Furiosa who stole the show. So much so that rather than a Fury Road follow-up being the next Mad Max movie on the docket, we’re instead winding the clock back to explore Furiosa’s origins. The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast as the younger Furiosa, and it turns out that her upcoming movie Last Night in Soho played a big role in director George Miller selecting her for the prequel.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Anya Taylor-Joy is Pretty in Pink in Silk ’60s Dress and Matching Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Anya Taylor-Joy dressed vibrantly at the Venice Film Festival. For the premiere of her new film “Last Night in Soho,” the “Queen’s Gambit” actress hit the red carpet in a bright pink silk dress styled by Law Roach. Her Dior Haute Couture number featured an angular neckline, short sleeves and a belted midi skirt, instantly reminiscent of the ’60s (fitting, as the film’s partially set in 1966 London). The garment was given more feminine flourish from a massive bow, tied on its left side. The look was complete with a matching crochet hat with a mesh accent, as well as dazzling diamond...
Beauty & Fashiontatler.com

A look back at Anya Taylor-Joy’s stunning beauty evolution

Anya Taylor-Joy, the Argentine-British acting phenomenon and Tatler’s October cover star, is partial to a statement-making hair and makeup look. Be it a ponytail sprinkled with gold leaf to match a shimmering gold eye shadow, as seen at the 39th London Film Critics’ Circle Awards in 2019, or a striking Dutch crown braid, which she wore at the Dior Cruise fashion show in Athens. One stand-out beauty look was at the recent Golden Globes, which she attended virtually, where she won an award for Best Actress in a miniseries for The Queen’s Gambit. She wore her waist-length platinum hair down and styled with a side parting by Gregory Russell, paired with a smoked eye and rose lip – and the result was truly mesmerising.
Celebritiesimdb.com

The New Hollywood A-List, From Anya Taylor-Joy to Rege-Jean Page

Survey the industry’s top star-makers and they’ll all tell you a version of the same thing: Hollywood stardom isn’t what it used to be. Sure, a fresh-faced actor can still burst onto the scene, captivating industry insiders and audiences alike (as Timothée Chalamet did with Call Me by Your Name a few years back). But agents, managers and studio executives say it has become harder and harder for those actors to take hold of the cultural zeitgeist the way a Leonardo DiCaprio or Jennifer Lawrence once did. “The idea of the movie star has died,” says ...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Anya Taylor-Joy's got work to do -- a lot of it. And the messier the better

Anya Taylor-Joy posted a brief Instagram video a few weeks ago during a car ride, her hair damp, her face smeared with dirt and her smile radiant as she laughed and announced, with a hint of astonishment, "Wow ... today was a very good day." There were no words in the post's caption, just a volcano emoji bracketed by two ice cubes.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Anya Taylor-Joy reuniting with director Robert Eggers for Nosferatu remake

Back in 2017, it was announced that The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers was set to helm a remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent horror classic Nosferatu, A Symphony of Horror. Now, in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) has confirmed that...
MoviesSFGate

'The Cathedral': First Look at Brian D'Arcy James and Monica Barbaro (EXCLUSIVE)

Starring Monica Barbaro and Brian D’Arcy James, the film was selected for the Biennale College Cinema 2020-2021 program, the development workshop created by the Venice Biennale for emerging filmmakers to produce micro-budget feature-length films. More from Variety. Semi-autobiographical in scope, the film focuses on Jesse, the only child of Richard...

Comments / 0

Community Policy