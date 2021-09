Well, this is a Texas law that has been long, long overdue!. It is now legal for people to buy beer starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays in the state of Texas. House Bill 1518 was passed by the 87th Texas Legislature and went into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 1, along with 665 other new laws. The law amends the Alcoholic Beverage Code to allow grocery stores and convenience stores to sell beer and wine starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of having to wait until noon.