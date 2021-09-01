Cancel
Military

43 members of Pennsylvania Air National Guard activated to help support Afghan ally refuge efforts in the US

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUSti_0bjSIEor00

Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 27.

Governor Tom Wolf announced on Sept. 1 that 43 Pennsylvania Air National Guard members have been activated to support Afghan ally refuge efforts in the United States.

The airmen, who are on federal orders through the end of September, will provide general base support such as security, firefighting, and ground transportation duties as needed at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., Volk Field, Wis., and at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., Wolf said.

“We are fortunate to have the diverse resources of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard to assist with the monumental yet compassionate task,” Wolf said in a statement. “Pennsylvania will do whatever it takes to provide the resources and the open arms for the Afghan people to feel safe and welcomed.”

“Pennsylvania’s airmen possess a variety of skills and they are well-trained to support our federal partners,” Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, deputy adjutant general for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard said. “Many of our airmen have served in Afghanistan and this mission is one that is particularly meaningful to support.”

The Pennsylvania National Guard is the third largest in the nation and is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ dual mission of supporting nearly 800,000 Pennsylvania veterans and providing safety and security for our Commonwealth and nation, according to a release.

Country
Afghanistan
