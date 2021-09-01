Cancel
New York City, NY

The Latest: Osaka advances at US Open as opponent withdraws

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
US Open Tennis Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open after her second-round opponent withdrew for medical reasons.

The defending champion was set to play Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The U.S. Tennis Association said the match between women's No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova would move to Ashe.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
