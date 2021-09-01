Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn, PA

Penn State mailbag: Was last season a fluke?

By Chuck Culpepper
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Post-Gazette's Penn State football mailbag. The Nittany Lions prepare to open the 2021 season on Saturday with a challenging road game against Wisconsin. Our Penn State insider Nubyjas Wilborn is here to answer fan questions about a Nittany Lion team seeking redemption after an injury-riddled 2020 that led to an 0-5 start. If you want to ask mailbag questions, either tweet @nwilborn19 or email nwilborn@post-gazette.com. Let's get to the questions from our wonderful readers.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Indiana, PA
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
State
Indiana State
Penn, PA
Sports
Penn, PA
College Sports
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhonda Jones
Person
Sean Clifford
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Ohio State#Penn State Football#American Football#The Post Gazette#Nwilborn19#Parker Washington#The Nittany Lions#Happy Valley#Baylor#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The North Shore Drive Sports Podcast

Off Script: What to take away from Pitt‘s 51-7 victory over Massachusetts. College insiders Craig Meyer and Johnny McGonigal break down Pitt's Week 1 51-7 win over Massachusetts. How should the victory be evaluated? Plus, we look ahead to Saturday's matchup with Tennessee. Varsity Xtra: Biggest winners in Week 1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy