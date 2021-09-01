Penn State mailbag: Was last season a fluke?

Welcome to the Post-Gazette's Penn State football mailbag. The Nittany Lions prepare to open the 2021 season on Saturday with a challenging road game against Wisconsin. Our Penn State insider Nubyjas Wilborn is here to answer fan questions about a Nittany Lion team seeking redemption after an injury-riddled 2020 that led to an 0-5 start. If you want to ask mailbag questions, either tweet @nwilborn19 or email nwilborn@post-gazette.com. Let's get to the questions from our wonderful readers.