Hurricane Ida: Over 100 Men Stranded on Drill Ship in Gulf, No Rescue in Sight

Hurricane Ida‘s path of destruction is most obviously seen in places like Louisiana, but the damage far extends to harming things on land. Fox News reports more than 100 men are currently stranded on a drillship in the Gulf of Mexico, with no rescue in sight.

After Hurricane Ida ravaged the surrounding area, the crew aboard the Noble’s Globetrotter II drillship say they’re stranded and don’t know when rescuing attempts will begin. An anonymous crew member told KLFY News Ten how bad morale was.

“I mean I was watching grown men with life jackets hold on for dear life crying in the hallway. It was bad.” The crew member goes on to recall his surprise the ship stayed afloat.

“Being on the top deck, you can look through the glass and see the bottom of the rig at certain points in time. We had 60-80 foot seas that we were getting hit with, so the boat was sideways, getting pretty much capsized in the water. Someway, somehow we didn’t flip.”

The drillship is located about 100 miles from Louisiana’s shore. The crew reported they rode out the storm as the huge waves and nearly 150 mph winds hit the ship. Apparently, Noble Corporation and Shell were supposed to rescue them, but have yet to arrive.

The ship is now taking on water, but the crew can’t go out because it’s reportedly too dangerous with broken cranes, electrical wires, and chemicals in the area.

Four of the crew members were injured by the storm and subsequently rescued, but it’s unknown how long it will take to rescue the rest. The company told the crew they are seeking ways to land helicopters and rescue the remaining men.

