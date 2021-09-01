Ambarella To Hit $150 By Year-End

We were expecting great news from Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) and that's what we got. The company's forays into artificial intelligence and computer vision are paying off in spades. The company's latest earnings report reveals accelerating revenue that has the company performing above its pre-COVID levels and on track to regain the lofty heights hit during GoPro’s heyday. The company's business is supported not only by the global shortfall in microchips but also by new product cycles in existing businesses and emergence into new markets. In our view, Amberella is among the most exciting of the semiconductor stocks and the semiconductor industry as a whole is looking pretty good right now.