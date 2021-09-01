Why Venom: Let There Be Carnage Is Rated PG-13

When the first Venom movie was in production there were a lot of fans wondering, and hoping, that the film could end up with an R-rating. The character was capable of extreme violence and so it was possible, if the movie decided to show that violence, that the movie could end up being made for mature audiences only. In the end, the movie came out with a PG-13 rating, and considering how well the movie did at the box office, that was probably the right call. And so it's little surprise that sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage has now been officially given a PG-13 rating as well, but now we know why.