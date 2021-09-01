Cancel
Northville, MI

Art House opens annual West of Center exhibition

By Nicole Robertson
Macomb Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northville Art House hosts its annual juried all-media exhibition “West of Center: Art that Pushes Boundaries” Sept. 1-25, featuring 50 works by 35 artists from Michigan and around the country. Artist awards totaling $700 will be presented during the Live @ 5 Reception, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Northville Art House. Live @ 5 tickets are $30-$35 including appetizers by Garage Grill and Fuel Bar, two drink vouchers, and live music by Alex Mendenhall. Tickets and details at northvillearthouse.org.

www.macombdaily.com

