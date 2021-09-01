Cancel
Business

Amazon is hiring 55,000 people, here's how to get a job

By Lauren Barry
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago

Amazon is hiring 55,000 people in the coming months for a variety of positions, announced CEO Andy Jassy. Those interested in snagging a job with the company can attend a free global career fair this month.

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Mysterious age reversal startup gets Jeff Bezos backing, report claims

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly invested in a newly-formed startup aimed at reversing the process of biological ageing.Altos Labs, founded earlier this year by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, has already hired several leading longevity scientists in order to develop a radical form of biological reprogramming technology that would rejuvenate cells and allow humans to live up to 50 years longer.Mr Bezos, who turned 57 this year, is among the company’s early investors, according to insiders speaking to MIT Technology Review. The Amazon founder is currently the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $201 billion, according to...
BusinessPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America’s Biggest Online Retailer

Nearly 50 cents out of every retail dollar Americans spend online now go to Amazon—the company commanded 47% of the retail e-commerce market share in 2020, and that number is expected to reach fully 50% in 2021. While the COVID-19 pandemic decimated many retailers big and small, Amazon has thrived, capturing much of the lucrative online and delivery markets, with the company accounting for nearly one-third of all e-commerce sales in the United States in 2020. To handle the surge in online retail and home-delivery demand, Amazon added hundreds of thousands of workers, breaking past the 1 million employee mark in late 2020.
BusinessDice Insights

Amazon Plans on Hiring 55,000 More Technologists, Corporate Employees

Amazon plans on hiring more than 55,000 technologists and corporate employees over the next several months, according to new CEO Andy Jassy. In an interview with Reuters, Jassy positioned the e-commerce giant as a good place for technologists (and other workers) who are inventive: “Everybody at the company has the freedom—and really, the expectation—to critically look at how it can be better and then invent ways to make it better.”
JobsPosted by
B106

Need a Job? Walmart is Hiring 20,000 People at $20 an Hour

There's never been a better time to find a job than right now. It seems like everyone is hiring at the moment, and with the holiday season rapidly approaching, Walmart could be the perfect way to get back to work. Show Me The Money!. Walmart announced that they are gearing...
Businesstheclevelandamerican.com

Amazon to hire 55,000 new employees from around the world

E-commerce giant Amazon I mentioned this Wednesday that It plans to hire more than 55,000 employees worldwide in the coming months, of which 40,000 will be in the United States, as part of its expansion process. This is equal to More than a third of Google’s workforce as of June 30 and nearly all of Facebook’s workforce.
Miami Beach, FLprdaily.com

Sweetgreen’s CEO makes COVID newsjacking blunder, Americans don’t have dedicated WFH space, and Amazon’s new CEO promises to add 55,000 jobs

While most brands and organizations celebrate Pride Month in June, the City of Miami Beach has emphasized the importance of celebrating the LGBTQ community all year long by designating September “Miami Beach Pride Month.” The celebrations include several marquee events such as the Queer Art Showcase, Miss Miami Beach Pride Pageant, Legends Ball, the Social Justice Health and Wellness Conference and a dedicated Pride festival, as well as a parade.
BusinessBBC

Amazon to recruit 55,000 staff for expansion drive

Amazon is looking to hire 55,000 staff globally for corporate jobs and roles in robotics, research and engineering. About 40,000 jobs will be in the US, with 2,500 in the UK and the remainder mostly in India, Germany and Japan. Chief executive Andy Jassy said Amazon needed more staff to...
BusinessPosted by
Ladders

Amazon hiring 55,000 tech workers in new CEO’s first big move

• Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company is planning to hire 55,000 workers for corporate and technology roles in the coming months. • The jobs will be in marketing positions in engineering and research science and robotics, according to a report. • Amazon’s Career Day is Sept. 15...
EconomyTelegraph

Amazon adds thousands of UK jobs in global hiring spree

Amazon is hoping to defy worker shortages with a renewed commitment to the UK by creating some 2,000 new jobs as part of a 55,000-strong global recruitment spree. Its chief executive, Andy Jassy, who replaced Jeff Bezos in July, said Amazon would hire 40,000 corporate and technology roles in the US.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Amazon reveals plans to hire 55,000 corporate and tech workers

Amazon.com Inc. will add 55,000 corporate and technology positions over the next few months, the company disclosed today. The company made the announcement ahead of its upcoming Career Day 2021 recruiting event, which it describes as its biggest ever. The event is set to include the participation of Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy (pictured), more than 1,200 of the company’s recruiters and software engineers.
Career Development & AdviceNorthwestern University

Podcast: Got a Great Idea? Here’s How to Get People on Board.

You have an innovative idea for a business strategy or a solution to an organizational problem. That’s great! So...why are people so resistant to it?. You aren’t paying enough attention to “friction,” according to Kellogg professors Loran Nordgren and David Schonthal, who authored the upcoming book The Human Element: Overcoming the Resistance That Awaits New Ideas. Frictions, they say, are the sticking points that make people less likely to adopt something new.

