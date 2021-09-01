Amazon is hiring 55,000 people, here's how to get a job

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly invested in a newly-formed startup aimed at reversing the process of biological ageing.Altos Labs, founded earlier this year by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, has already hired several leading longevity scientists in order to develop a radical form of biological reprogramming technology that would rejuvenate cells and allow humans to live up to 50 years longer.Mr Bezos, who turned 57 this year, is among the company’s early investors, according to insiders speaking to MIT Technology Review. The Amazon founder is currently the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $201 billion, according to...
