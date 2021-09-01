Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Space Junk, Long Feared, Is Now an Imminent Threat

By Adam Minter
Washington Post
 6 days ago

In March, a Chinese military satellite appeared to spontaneously disintegrate in orbit, leaving a trail of debris high above the Earth. If China knew anything, it wasn’t saying. Did the propulsion system explode? Was there a collision with some of the space junk that’s accumulating in orbit? Or did something a bit more conspiratorial happen? The mystery persisted until last month, when an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics announced the answer. Yunhai 1-02, as the satellite is known, collided with a piece of junk leftover from a 1996 Russian rocket launch.It was the first major smash-up in Earth orbit since 2009. It won’t be the last. Thanks to cost-saving advances in rocket and satellite technologies, more countries and companies are preparing to launch more stuff into orbit than ever before. As they do, the risk of collisions will only rise. The good news is that space junk is one of the rare problems where geopolitical adversaries and corporate rivals should find common cause. At least, that’s the hope.Scientists and policy makers have been worrying about space junk — the dead and unwanted craft left behind in the finite space of Earth orbit — for decades. A paper published in 1978 posited one grim scenario. As satellites proliferated, so too would collisions; each collision would in turn produce debris that made further collisions more likely. The result could be a belt of space junk so dense that it would make certain low-Earth orbits unusable. The study generated intense interest at NASA, which set up an Orbital Debris Program Office to deal with the problem.In 1995, the agency issued the world’s first set of debris-mitigation guidelines. Among other things, it proposed that satellites be designed to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere within 25 years of mission completion. Other spacefaring countries and the United Nations followed with their own guidelines. But urgency and compliance were lacking, partly because the world hadn’t yet experienced a destructive collision between spacecraft and debris.That would soon change. In 2007, China launched a ballistic missile at one of its old weather satellites, producing the largest cloud of space debris ever tracked. Two years later, a nonfunctional Russian communications orbiter collided with a functioning one operated by Iridium Satellite LLC, producing almost 2,000 pieces of debris measuring at least 4 inches in diameter. Any of those fragments could inflict potentially catastrophic damage in a collision.Since then, the situation has only gotten more precarious. More than 100 million pieces of space junk are now orbiting the Earth. Although the vast majority are the size of sand grains or smaller, at least 26,000 hunks are big enough to destroy a satellite. As more entities seek to access orbit for scientific and commercial purposes, the likelihood of a collision is growing fast. About 4,000 operational satellites are now in orbit; in the years ahead, that number could rise to more than 100,000.None of this is news to the world’s spacefaring nations, which are well aware of how space junk could affect their research operations (including the threat posed to astronauts aboard the International Space Station). Companies including SpaceX are building constellations of new satellites that will be vulnerable to debris of all sorts. As Earth orbit becomes an increasingly important arena for military competition, there’s also the risk that collisions could be misinterpreted as something other than an accident.So what can be done?For one thing, some old-fashioned bridge-building between spacefaring nations would help. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty, negotiated during an earlier space race with little input from China, is badly in need of an update. In particular, provisions that grant countries permanent property rights to their objects in space may complicate efforts to clean up debris. Could China unilaterally remove a defunct Russian satellite — potentially containing valuable intellectual property — if its own equipment was at imminent risk? Greater clarity on such questions could help boost trust and cooperation.Next, NASA should fund research into debris-removal technologies — those recently demonstrated by Astroscale, a Japanese startup, offer a promising example — and consider partnerships with companies developing them. The U.S. should also seek to expand the Artemis Accords, a framework for space cooperation that includes (so far) 11 other countries. As more nations join, debris-mitigation protocols, such as a requirement to specify which country has responsibility for end-of-mission planning, should become routine.None of these steps can be taken soon enough to prevent the next satellite smash up. But over time, they should help to make space a place where countries and companies collaborate, not collide.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Junk#Space Debris#Space Research#Interstellar Space#Chinese#Russian#The United Nations#Iridium Satellite Llc#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Country
Russia
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Astronauts in space will soon resurrect an AI robot friend called CIMON

An AI-powered robot with a digital face is ready for a new mission on the International Space Station. The robot, called CIMON-2 (it's short for Crew Interactive Mobile Companion) worked alongside two European astronauts on past missions to the station in recent years and just got a software upgrade that will enable it to perform more complex tasks with a new human crewmate later this year.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

What Blue Origin's Failure to Launch Means for Boeing and Lockheed

Three years ago, United Launch Alliance (ULA) made a fateful choice: The spacefaring joint venture between Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) would design its new Vulcan space rocket around new BE-4 engines being designed by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company. In so doing, ULA officially passed on Aerojet Rocketdyne's (NYSE:AJRD) AR1 engine -- and hitched its fortunes to Blue Origin instead.
AstronomyScience Focus

Forget rockets – a lunar elevator is the future of Moon travel

What do you see when you look at the Moon? Beauty? Craters? Some people see dollar signs. You’ll occasionally see our only natural satellite billed as ‘Earth’s eighth continent’ because it’s full of resources that are hard to ignore. A rare form of helium, helium-3, could be used in fusion power stations here on Earth. Rare elements, such as neodymium, could be extracted and returned home for use in smartphones and other electronics.
Aerospace & Defenseskyandtelescope.org

NASA's Deep Space Network Upgraded

NASA is upgrading its Deep Space Network to keep up with the demands of modern interplanetary communications. A key piece of interplanetary communications infrastructure is getting an overhaul. NASA recently revealed how its venerable worldwide Deep Space Network (DSN) is upgrading as more missions depart for points across the solar system, and how it will keep communications running in the future.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

NASA's Perseverance Rover Has Scooped Up Its First Sample of Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover successfully completed its first sample-taking operation 190 days into its mission on Mars, a NASA Twitter post reveals. On Sept. 1, NASA stated that data had arrived from Perseverance via its Deep Space Network (DSN), showing that the machine had successfully completed the sample-taking operation of drilling into a rock on the red planet's surface and retrieving a thin core of rock sample.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Space Force delays selection of weather satellites

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force was expected this year to choose which vendors will build next-generation weather satellites for the Defense Department. But the competition is being extended until 2022 to give the teams more time to fine tune their designs, a program official said. The Space Enterprise Consortium...
Astronomytecheblog.com

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Captures Amazing Image of HH111, a Herbig-Hero Object

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a rare celestial phenomenon known as a Herbig-Haro object. This amazing object, named HH111, was imaged using the telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), and only develops under very specific circumstances. More specifically, they occur when newly formed stars expel very narrow jets of rapidly moving ionized gas, making the gas highly charged. Read more for a video and additional information.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Watch the European Space Agency test the parachute for its new Mars rover

Next year, the NASA rovers Perseverance and Curiosity and the Chinese rover Zhurong will be joined by another Martian explorer: The European Space Agency (ESA) and Roscosmos’s ExoMars rover, named after Rosalind Franklin. ESA recently released video footage of its parachute drop test for ExoMars, showing how the spacecraft will be slowed as it approaches the red planet.
Aerospace & DefenseAxios

Axios Space

Shana tova, and thanks for reading Axios Space. At 1,182 words, the newsletter is about a 4-minute read. The third episode of the podcast "How it Happened: The Next Astronauts" is available now. Listen and subscribe here. And tell your friends!. We're also about to release a new short-video course...

Comments / 0

Community Policy