CHCA Athletics Signs Deal with TYR

By Jennifer Murphy
chca-oh.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Hills Christian Academy (CHCA) athletics has signed a 4-year agreement with TYR to be the exclusive provider of swimwear and swim products for the school’s swimming program. According to Executive Director of Athletics Bryan Fetzer, TYR, current sponsor of multiple Olympic Gold medalists, triathletes, and prestigious teams and swimming events across the world, will be providing custom uniforms, equipment, and support for the entire program.

