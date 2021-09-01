Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Man’s ‘miracle cure’ for COVID and autism had bleach product in it, Vegas cops say

By ORDER REPRINT
Merced Sun-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Las Vegas man was arrested after selling a fake “miracle cure” for COVID-19, autism and cancer that included a bleach product, police said. Elias Daniel Beltran Suarez, 53, was arrested Monday after Las Vegas police said they got a tip that he was selling chlorine dioxide labeled as “Miracle Mineral Solution CD” as a cure for cancer, COVID-19 and autism, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

www.mercedsunstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Bleach#Mexico#Covid#Klas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas man accused of making, selling fake COVID-19 treatment

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection with allegations that he manufactured and sold a bogus COVID-19 treatment that federal authorities say poses “significant risks to patient health.”. According to a Las Vegas police arrest report for Elias Daniel Beltran Suarez, 53, he was arrested Monday afternoon after...
Las Vegas, NVSan Diego Channel

Las Vegas feed store says it's sold out of horse de-wormer as people seek unsafe COVID-19 treatment

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas feed store says it's facing a shortage of a drug designed to treat parasitic worms in large animals because customers are purchasing it as a treatment for COVID-19. The drug, Ivermectin, was the subject of a warning for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. Though it's been studied in connection with treating COVID-19, the FDA strongly recommends against non-prescription human consumption of the drug.
AgricultureWTVW

Doctor, farmer question using livestock medication as COVID treatment

(WEHT)- Old McDonald had a farm and down on the farm in Henderson County, Kevin Martin has Ivermectin. Martin says the drug is effective to deworm livestock and drive flies away from his cattle, but how did the livestock farming staple end up causing a spike in poison control calls from people with COVID-19 symptoms in Mississippi and Arkansas?
Public HealthReason.com

Unfortunately, Ivermectin Is Not a Miracle Cure for COVID-19

Diagnosed with COVID-19, the popular podcaster Joe Rogan reportedly says that he has taken the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a treatment for the disease. Although the 54-year-old has called himself a "fucking moron" with respect to his earlier misguided ruminations about COVID-19 vaccinations and said "I'm not a respected source of information, even for me," he is not so moronic that he relied solely on this drug to treat his illness. He also availed himself of a more high-tech, lab-grown, medically proven monoclonal antibody treatment and steroids to fight off the virus. Rogan has not revealed if he has taken a COVID-19 shot.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.

Comments / 0

Community Policy