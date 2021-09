DaBaby has taken the next step toward making amends for his past inflammatory comments regarding HIV and the LGBTQ+ community by meeting with various advocates in an effort to educate himself on the virus and its impact on the community. On Wednesday (Aug. 25), the rapper was addressed by a consortium of groups during the virtual meeting, which included representatives from Black AIDS Institute, Gilead Sciences COMPASS Initiative Coordinating Centers, GLAAD, National Minority AIDS Council (NMAC), The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Positive Women’s Network-USA, Prevention Access Campaign (U=U), the Southern AIDS Coalition, and Transinclusive Group. The gathering occurred following GLAAD’s open letter...