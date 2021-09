For his sixth Deutsche Grammophon album, pianist Seong-Jin Cho returns to the music of Frédéric Chopin with the Piano Concerto No. 2 and four Scherzos. The recording features these best-loved works in interpretations characterized by thoughtful poetry and youthful ardor. For the concerto, Seong-Jin Cho teams up with the London Symphony Orchestra and Gianandrea Noseda, a conductor with whom he has enjoyed a productive and stimulating collaboration over the past five years. Cho came to worldwide prominence in 2015 when he won First Prize at the Warsaw International Chopin Competition, the first South Korean pianist to achieve this feat.