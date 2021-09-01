Hood to Coast team vehicle hit by driver suspected of DUII; 5 hurt
Five Hood to Coast runners had minor injuries after a driver hit their SUV near one of the relay race checkpoints. The Oregon State Police said a green pickup truck driven by Troy McClaflin, 51, of Boring was westbound on U.S. 26 outside of Sandy about 11:30 a.m. Friday when a beige SUV in front him made a lawful turn onto Cherryville Drive. McClaflin failed to stop when the SUV, carrying five Hood to Coast runners, slowed and turned.www.oregonlive.com
