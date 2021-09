With my reinvigorated taste for beer due to the Rock Bock from Rock 108 and Millstream Brewing, I cracked another this week!. Crazy Fingers APA from Wild Onion Brewing in Lake Barrington, IL not only has great can art, but is a REALLY enjoyable American Pale. As you can see by the pic, a thick white head that retains FOREVER and gives a mild but wonderfully malt nose with just a hint of green hop. Mosaic hops are more mild than many other popular bittering hops, which is why it works well as an American dry hoppped pale. A great hazy orange color with a very smooth and crisp low alcohol juicy flavor with very little bitter, yet has a lightly dry finish. Bread crust or cracker on the back of the tongue. I so enjoyed this that I wish Beerbos had sent two!