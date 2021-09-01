Victim of shooting on Center Street in Chicopee identified
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the person that died after a shooting in Chicopee. According to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the gunshot victim has been identified as 28-year-old Luis Vazquez from Springfield as the gunshot victim. Vazquez was brought to Baystate Medical Center by private transportation on Saturday, August 21 and died from his wounds on August 29.www.wwlp.com
